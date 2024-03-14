Manohar Lal Khattar quits as Karnal MLA, to contest Lok Sabha election

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, March 13

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced his resignation from the Haryana Vidhan Sabha while “entrusting” the responsibility of his constituency to the new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. By evening, the central election committee of the BJP had cleared his name from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Stating this at the special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, an emotional Khattar choked as he announced his decision to resign while recalling that Karnal had sent him to the House with record margins twice.

Making his farewell speech after the Saini government won the trust vote, Khattar said, “I have always prioritised serving the people of Haryana and have brought improvements in the system with technology, focusing on the basic principle of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek. I will serve the people of Haryana till my last breath,” Khattar said, maintaining that change was inevitable.

Assuring the people of his constituency that the “CM City tag” will remain with Karnal, Khattar said, “Chief Minister Saini does not have a constituency. I resign from the Assembly seat. From today, the Chief Minister will look after the Karnal Assembly constituency,” he said.

In matters of transparency, Khattar highlighted that the BJP government in Haryana had taken numerous initiatives in the interest of people. “Instead of enjoying power, we made power a means of service. Along with this, emphasis was laid on the importance of improving system rather than giving importance to any individual,” he said while listing out initiatives close to his heart. He said he would discharge whatever responsibility the BJP entrusted him with.

He recited a couplet to end his speech, saying, “Hum na honge koi hum sa hoga, toh hamare Nayab Saini jaisa hoga (If I am not there, someone like me will be. They will be like our Nayab Saini)”.

Earlier, Minister JP Dalal moved a resolution to express gratitude to Khattar for his contribution in the past nine-and-a-half years. This was vehemently opposed by the Congress which maintained that such a resolution could not be brought though the former Chief Minister could make a speech.

Byelection to Karnal Assembly seat likely along with LS poll

With the Karnal Assembly seat falling vacant following Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation, a byelection to the Karnal Assembly seat to elect Chief Minister and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini could be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections. With Khattar resigning from his seat to contest the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Saini could soon resign as an MP and contest from the now vacant Karnal seat. The date for the byelection has to be announced by the Election Commission of India and it could well be held with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections since it is mandatory for Saini to be elected to the Vidhan Sabha within six months of taking over.

Cabinet expansion soon

A Cabinet expansion is on the cards this week. Sources said Cabinet vacancies would be filled before allotting portfolios to the newly inducted ministers.

