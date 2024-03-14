Opposition sees anti-incumbency factor behind Manohar Lal Khattar’s removal

Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, March 13
The Congress today cited scams, corruption, debt, and poor law and order management as reasons behind “sacking” of Manohar Lal Khattar from chief ministership.
BB Batra, Congress Chief Whip in the House, attacked the government over Rs 4.5 lakh crore debt. “How will you come out of this debt? 60% of the population is living below the poverty line. There have been more than 10,000 cases of molestation and crimes against women in the past four years. A former MLA has been killed. For extortion, people are being targeted,” he said. No government in the state had faced so many scams, he said.
Taking a jibe at the former CM, Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh said PM Narendra Modi on Monday remembered how he used to travel with Khattar on a motorcycle, but the next day he removed Khattar. “There are many shortcomings (in the functioning of the government). Otherwise, he wouldn’t have been replaced. People are fed up with this government.”
Faridabad NIT MLA Neeraj Sharma said the BJP government would meet the same fate in the upcoming Assembly election as Ravan had faced at the hands of Lord Rama due to Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and Property IDs. Another Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said one after another scam had surfaced during Khattar’s rule, but nothing was investigated.
