 Kumari Selja snubs Hooda, says party to decide Haryana CM candidate : The Tribune India

Congress leader Kumari Selja and Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi interact with mediapersons at his Karnal residence on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 12

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Kumari Selja today said that anyone could be a contender for the post of CM, but the final decision would be taken by the party’s top leadership.

“People of Haryana want the Congress in power. If anyone does politics of ‘I, me, and myself’, the public will observe it and it may go against the party. It is unfortunate that instead of strengthening the party, someone wants to build their own base. The Congress is getting stronger every day in the state. Everyone should work to strengthen it,” she said while interacting with mediapersons at the residence of Shamsher Singh Gogi, party MLA from Assandh.

She was responding to a question about the statement of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, claiming himself a strong contender for the CM’s post during his Jan Milan programme in Karnal on Sunday. On the issue of a meeting with party national president Mallikarjun Kharge, she said they had received complaints from core party workers of being ignored and the issue was raised with the party president.

She denied any factionalism in the party. Everyone had the right to raise issues and there should be transparency, she stated.

On the G20 summit, Selja said the Centre had spent too much money on the event.

