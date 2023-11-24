Kumari Selja throws her hat into the ring

Hisar, November 23
Expressing keen interest to contest from any constituency in Haryana in the next Assembly elections, former Union minister and Congress national general secretary Kumari Selja said she would soon carry out a yatra across all nine Lok Sabha constituencies and 90 Assembly segments.
Want to contest Assembly poll
I have had a long stint in Parliament and want to contest the Assembly poll... the Assembly segment will be finalised by the party. — Kumari Selja, Congress Leader
Selja is Congress incharge in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.
Addressing a press conference here today, Selja, a four-time parliamentarian — thrice as Lok Sabha MP and once as Rajya Sabha MP — said she had expressed her desire to the party. “I have had a long stint in Parliament and want to contest the Assembly poll now,” she said, adding that the Assembly segment would be finalised by the party.
“It will not be a foot march. We will visit in vehicles and stay at different places. A final visit plan will be chalked after the ongoing Assembly poll in five states,” she said. Selja said she would deliver the message of party leader Rahul Gandhi to people with an aim to strengthen the party.
Asked if she was in the race for chief-ministership, she said only the party high command had a final say in the matter. “It is an internal matter of the party and it is not necessary to openly stake a claim to it, or declare how many deputy CMs will be appointed,” she remarked.
Asked about the internal tussle in the party, she said all leaders wanted their space within a party and the Congress was no exception to it.
