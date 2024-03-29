Lineman suffers shock during repair work, dies

Sirsa, March 28
While working on the power lines in Odhan village, an electrician got electrocuted today. He was referred to a Hisar hospital after initial treatment in the Sirsa Civil Hospital. The supply was cut off on Wednesday due to a technical fault in the Malikpura line.
On Thursday morning, Lineman Sandeep and Assistant Lineman Buta Singh were conducting a trial of the half line near Odhan. Buta climbed up to conduct repairs, but he got an electric shock. In this case, instead of shutting off the supply by obtaining a permit, the switch was shut off from the transformer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...