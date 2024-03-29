Lineman suffers shock during repair work, dies

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 28

While working on the power lines in Odhan village, an electrician got electrocuted today. He was referred to a Hisar hospital after initial treatment in the Sirsa Civil Hospital. The supply was cut off on Wednesday due to a technical fault in the Malikpura line.

On Thursday morning, Lineman Sandeep and Assistant Lineman Buta Singh were conducting a trial of the half line near Odhan. Buta climbed up to conduct repairs, but he got an electric shock. In this case, instead of shutting off the supply by obtaining a permit, the switch was shut off from the transformer.

