Man, daughter die after SUV hits 2-wheeler

Faridabad, April 30

A 30-year-old man and his one-year-old daughter were killed while his wife and another daughter aged two were seriously injured in an accident here last evening.

According to the complaint, the victim identified as Dayanand, a resident of Shiv Colony of Ballabgarh, was on his scooty with his wife and two minor daughters when a speeding SUV hit the two-wheeler near the town park in Sector 12.

Dayanand and his one-year-old daughter Disha died on the spot, while his wife Divya and elder daughter Bhumi (2) were shifted to a hospital where their condition was reported to be critical. Dayanand had come with his family to celebrate the first birthday of his younger daughter at the park. Before he could reach the parking, the speeding vehicle hit his scooty on the main road outside the park.

The kin of the victims staged a demonstration outside the police station demanding arrest of the driver of the vehicle who fled from the spot. However, the by-standers rushed to help the accident victims and one of them noted down the registration number of the vehicle which was handed over to the police. An investigation was on and the accused was likely to be arrested soon, a police official said.

