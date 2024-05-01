Man, daughter die after SUV hits 2-wheeler

Faridabad, April 30
A 30-year-old man and his one-year-old daughter were killed while his wife and another daughter aged two were seriously injured in an accident here last evening.
According to the complaint, the victim identified as Dayanand, a resident of Shiv Colony of Ballabgarh, was on his scooty with his wife and two minor daughters when a speeding SUV hit the two-wheeler near the town park in Sector 12.
Dayanand and his one-year-old daughter Disha died on the spot, while his wife Divya and elder daughter Bhumi (2) were shifted to a hospital where their condition was reported to be critical. Dayanand had come with his family to celebrate the first birthday of his younger daughter at the park. Before he could reach the parking, the speeding vehicle hit his scooty on the main road outside the park.
The kin of the victims staged a demonstration outside the police station demanding arrest of the driver of the vehicle who fled from the spot. However, the by-standers rushed to help the accident victims and one of them noted down the registration number of the vehicle which was handed over to the police. An investigation was on and the accused was likely to be arrested soon, a police official said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...