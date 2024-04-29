Man found dead 3 days after wedding

Faridabad, April 28
The police have launched a probe into the death of a 28-year-old man under mysterious circumstances. It was reported that his body was found hanging from a tree three days after his wedding.
According to police sources, the victim, identified as Vikas, was a teacher at a private school. Hailing from Hathras district of UP, Vikas had been residing in the district for the past few years. He had married Shilpa, a resident of Etta district of UP, on April 24.
It is reported that he left his house on the evening of April 26, after he received a call on his phone around 7.15 pm. His phone was also found to be switched off. The police eventually recovered his body on April 27 from a spot near Nekpur village, where he was found hanging from a tree.
Alleging that Vikas had been murdered, his kin have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding an investigation. “The body of Vikas has been handed over to the family after postmortem. The matter is under investigation,” said a police official.
