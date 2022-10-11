Man held for 'harassing' wife dies in police custody

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 10

A 30-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly harassing his wife, died under mysterious circumstances in police custody here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Karan Vihar in the city. The kin of the deceased alleged that the family of the girl had thrashed the victim to death.

On the complaint of the kin of the deceased, a case under Section 302, 34 of the IPC has been registered against the four family members of the victim’s wife, Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP), said.

As per Section 176 of the CrPC, inquiry by judicial magistrate was being conducted, he said, adding that on the request of the police, a judicial magistrate had been appointed.

A case was registered in the matter on October 3 under Sections 498A, 323, 506 and 377 of the IPC against Vikas on the complaint of his wife.

The family of the deceased alleged that Vikas had gone to his wife’s home, where his in-laws thrashed him, called the police and got him arrested.

Vikas’ health deteriorated in the police custody and he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said.

The family also blamed the police for negligence and said the police locked him up instead of providing him medical care.