Motorcycle-borne miscreants snatch 2 mobiles within 15 minutes

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 17

In the posh area of South City 1, two motorcycle-borne suspects fled after snatching the mobile phones of two people within a span of 15 minutes on Tuesday night. Two separate FIRs have been registered at the Sector 40 police station.

In his complaint, Saarthak Issar, a resident of Sector 45 said his iPhone 12 was snatched by two unidentified motorcyclists at 9.45 pm on Tuesday when he was walking on the Gurdwara road in South City 1. He added that as the bikers were wearing helmets, he could not see their faces or their vehicle number.

The second incident also took place in the same locality. In his complaint, Ishaan Bakshi of South City 1 said on Tuesday, he was walking towards his house from F block when the bikers snatched his phone. Two separate FIRs under Sections 379-A and 34 of the IPC were registered at Sector 40 police station on Wednesday.

