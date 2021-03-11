Municipal Council election yet to be announced for Ambala Sadar, Thanesar

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 25

Residents under the limits of the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, and Thanesar Municipal Council, Kurukshetra, have to wait longer to get new representatives for their respective wards.

On one hand, the tenure of the Ambala Municipal Council was completed in July 2018, a case related to discrepancies in the voter list is pending in the High Court. On the other hand, the tenure of Thanesar Municipal Council ended in 2021, but the wardbandi is pending as the limit of the Municipal body was to be extended.

In Ambala, AAP leader Chitra Sarwara, who is among the petitioners, said, “There were several discrepancies. The votes were not included as per the delimitation notification. In a couple of wards there were more voters than its population. The division of wards was also not logical and it was hinting towards an unfair election. The next date of hearing is May 31.”

Suresh Trehan and Gagan Dang, other two petitioners, had apprised the court that their votes fell in Wards 27 and 30, respectively, but were wrongly shown in Wards 30 and 28.

Vikram Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Ambala, said, “The voter list was prepared as per the wardbandi. All reports sought have also been sent to the higher authorities. The matter is at the government level and whatever direction we will receive will be followed.”

In Kurukshetra, four former members of the Thanesar Municipal Council have approached the Election Commissioner seeking early election. Former member of Thanesar MC, Jailesh Sharma, said, “The limit of the MC was to be extended but the process was delayed. The government has been delaying the election purposely. In the absence of representatives, the general public is being harassed. We have requested the State Election Commissioner to start the election process at the earliest.”

Vivek Mehta, another former MC member, said, “The government should get the wardbandi done at the earliest and hold the elections because public works are suffering.”

Mukul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, said, “There was an issue related to wardbandi of the Thanesar Municipal Council because Pipli area was to be included in the limits of Thanesar MC. We have appointed officials for the elections of Pehowa, Shahabad, Ladwa and Ismailabad municipal bodies.