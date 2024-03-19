Nafe Singh Rathi murder case: Arrest remaining two suspects, residents of 3 villages urge DC

Jhajjar, March 18
Residents of Mandothi, Chhara and Aasoda villages, including family members of Jai Kisan Dalal, a close aide of slain INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathi, called on DC Shakti Singh on Monday. They asked the DC to arrest the two remaining suspects in the murder case.
Rathi and Dalal were shot dead by car-borne assailants at the Barahi level crossing in Bahadurgarh area when they were returning to Bahadurgarh from Aasoda in an SUV on February 25. The police had identified four suspects in the case and two of them had been arrested.
Talking to mediapersons, Dalal’s family members said the police administration had assured them of not only exposing those indulged in the crime, but also arresting the two remaining suspects. They expressed displeasure that the arrests were yet to be made over three weeks after the murders.
