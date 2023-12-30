NGO plans to build G20 memorial in Yamunanagar’s Ashoka Edict Park

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 29

Buddhist Forum, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has planned to construct a ‘G-20 memorial’in Ashoka Edict Park being developed in the historical Topra Kalan village of Yamunanagar district.

The NGO has included this memorial in its plan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned edicts of Ashoka Pillar in his opening address at the G-20 Summit held in New Delhi in September.

The pillar was erected by Emperor Ashoka around 2,300 years ago in Topra Kalan village, but during 14th century AD, Firoz Shah Tughlaq shifted the pillar from the village to Kotla in New Delhi.

Impressed with the Prime Minister’s mention of lines taken from this pillar, more than 600 villagers have carried out a signature drive thanking the PM for mentioning the edicts in his speech.

Along with this, they have requested Modi to help in the construction of the proposed G-20 memorial as it is culturally connected and an honour for the village.

“The proposed design and drawings of the G-20 memorial has been prepared. The proposed memorial could be established in a four-acre area of ‘Ashoka Edicts Park’ in Topra Kalan village,” said Sidhartha Gauri, general secretary of Buddhist Forum that had constructed India’s biggest ‘Ashoka Chakra’, popularly known as Dharma Chakra, in the park in 2019.

“The G-20 memorial will touch the height of 30 ft with icons of lotus, lion, horse, elephant and four pillars. The names of the Prime Ministers and Presidents, along with respective national flags, of the 20 nations, which participated in the G-20 Summit, will be highlighted in the memorial,” said Gauri.

Manish Kumar, former sarpanch of the village, said, “The glory of our village makes us proud.”

