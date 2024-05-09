No threat to BJP govt in Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 8

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today claimed that no matter how many schemes the Opposition devised, there was no threat to the BJP government. He dispelled fears about his government being under threat after three Independent MLAs withdrew their support yesterday.

Speaking to the media at the residence of BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar, he claimed that the government would run smoothly for five years. He said the country was familiar with Congress history, and it could do anything to form government.

He alleged that India bloc was an alliance of deceivers. Saini said people associated with the Congress and its coalition were nurturing dreams of forming a government to save the corrupt. He claimed that under BJP rule, there was strict control over corruption, and action would be taken against corrupt individuals in the future as well.

Saini said opposition parties were spreading lies that farmers were angry with the BJP. In reality, some individuals who appeared to be protesting were actually Congress workers, he alleged, adding that PM Modi and the state government had implemented many schemes to honour farmers. They were being given subsidies on agricultural machinery, and compensation for damaged crops was being sent to their accounts directly.

The Farmer Honour Fund was also being provided by the Centre and subsidies were being provided for DAP, urea and solar tubewells. He claimed that farmers were protesting in front of Congress workers’ houses. If any farm issues remained, they would be resolved through discussions after May 25. As far as the issue of MSP procurement was concerned, 15 crops were being procured at MSP in Haryana.

On the question of increasing unemployment in the state, the CM said the BJP government had introduced many schemes to make youth self-reliant. In the last 10 years, abundant jobs had been provided, he added.

