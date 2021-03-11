Our event to be bigger, says Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 26
Power Minister Ranjit Singh today said his “Pragati Rally” in Sirsa on May 29 would be bigger than those being organised by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Fatehabad and Arvind Kejriwal at Kurukshetra.
CM Manohar Lal Khattar is going to address the “Pragati Rally”. Ranjit Singh said he was expecting 50,000 people at the rally. He added that in the past few days, the CM had announced projects worth Rs 368 crore in Sirsa. On Hooda’s Fatehabad rally, he claimed that not more than 10,000 people would come there due to factionalism in the party.
On former MLAs joining the Congress, he said, “Ex-MLAs are misguided. They don’t know where to go. But they have no love for AAP.”
Replying to a question regarding the 3,000 MW plant in Nashik, the Power Minister said the CM had written to the Central government to buy the unit.
