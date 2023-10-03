Outsiders being given jobs in Haryana, alleges Deepender

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 2

Criticising the BJP-JJP coalition government, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said those claiming to reserve 75 per cent jobs for local youth were now providing employment in Haryana to people of other states.

He said this today while addressing a gathering in Silani village here. He said that merit was being overlooked and jobs were being sold in the state.

He said, “Incidents of paper leak and cancellation of exams have become a routine. The state government is creating a record of growing unemployment rate. Candidates from other states have managed to get a majority of jobs in the state. Rules that have been framed are leading to the youth of the state getting ousted from recruitment list.”

#BJP #Deepender Hooda #Jhajjar #Rajya Sabha