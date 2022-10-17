Panipat taxi driver robbed, murdered

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 16

A 25-year-old youth of Panipat, who was a taxi driver, was murdered and his body was found near the Rohat-Fatehpur road in Sonepat.

The victim had left for Jhajjar from Raslapur village of Panipat after taking passengers on Friday evening.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Panipat, has formed five teams to crack down the blind murder case.

The deceased was identified as Mohit of Preet Vihar in the tehsil camp area of the district. The unknown assailants had shot dead Mohit and robbed his valuables and cash and taken away his Brezza after dumping his body in the Sonepat area.

Rajender Singh, father of the deceased, in his complaint to the tehsil camp police, said he owned the Brezza vehicle and his younger son Mohit was driving this as a taxi.

