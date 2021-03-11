Plaint by Ambala jeweller on helpline averts Rs 9.8L cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh August 21

A Crime Branch of the police has helped an industrialist recover Rs 9.8 lakh, which was fraudulently sought to be transferred from his account.

Rishi Verma, owner of a jewellery shop in Ambala district, lodged his complaint on the helpline number, 1930. Rishi said some unknown person posing as him asked his accountant to deposit Rs 9.8 lakh in an account. Following this, the accountant immediately deposited the money in the account.

As soon as Rishi came to know about the transaction, he called on the helpline. The cyber team immediately stopped the transaction and saved the amount of the jeweller.

A complaint has been filed and further probe is underway. Meanwhile, the police headquarters has asked the district cops to organise “Cyber Raahgiri” and make the public aware of the modes of cybercrime and the helpline number, 1930.

#Ambala #cyber crime