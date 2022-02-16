Pulwama martyrs remembered

Faridabad: To commemorate the martyrdom of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the terrorist attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir three-years ago, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, observed Pulwama Martyrs Day. students and staff of the university paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the War Memorial Gallery. Also, two-minute silence was observed in the honour of the slain. Registrar Dr SK Garg was also present on this occasion. The prayer was convened by Prof Pardeep Dimari, Director, Youth and Culture Affairs. Recalling the sacrifice of the soldiers, Prof Dimari said the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers for the sovereignty of India will never be forgotten. The entire country stood be united against terrorism, and the nation will triumph over terrorism.

Surya Namaskar series organised

Gurugram: A special programme of Surya Namaskar series was organised under the Amrit Mahotsav programme of Independence at Gurugram University. To make the general public aware of the importance of Surya Namaskar, the students of Physiotherapy Department collectively practiced yoga asanas of Surya Namaskar. Vice -Chancellor, Prof Dinesh Kumar said a healthy mind resided only in a healthy body. Therefore, it is necessary to give priority to health. "If we want to keep our body healthy, then we should do Surya Namaskar regularly. The practice of Surya Namaskar is the best way of keeping a healthy body, mind and soul," said the VC.

Talk to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Karnal: The department of history, the KVA DAV College for Women, Karnal, organised another online extension lecture of the online lecture series under the ageis of ' Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' on the topic: Rethinking philosophy, history and education through the lens of Dayanand Anglo-Vedic Movement delivered by Dr Ambuj Sharma, head, department of philosophy, Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Chandigarh. Principal Renu Mehta motivated students to enhance their knowledge by listening to such intellectual personality. Dr Ambuj shed light on the role and significance of Dayanand Anglo-Vedic Movement and emphasised on its relevance in the modern context. He foregrounded the role of DAV educational institutions in promoting women education and eliminating social evils.

VC releases four books

Kurukshetra: Vice-Chancellor Kurukshetra University, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva released four books written by Dr Ravinder Gasso, associate professor of Hindi, DAV College, Pundri in his office. These books are: Guru Nanak Vani: various dimensions, Guru Nanak Dev Ji: Personality and ideology, Guru Nanak Krit Japuji Sahib: A study and Guru Nanak's Asa Di Vaar: A study. Prof Som Nath said these books would certainly add fresh dimensions to the knowledge pool available on Guru Nanak Dev. The scholars of Guru Nanak Dev, spread all over the world, will benefit from these books. He also congratulated the principal of DAV Pundri, Dr Subhash Tanwar and Management Committee of DAV institutions who encouraged their faculty to do research work.