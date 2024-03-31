Selja hints at contesting poll from Sirsa

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 30

Kumari Selja, former Member of Parliament, visited the town on Saturday and hinted at contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the constituency. Speaking to the media at the Congress office, Selja stated that the people of Sirsa had shown immense love for her family as she had been MP from Sirsa twice. Her father also received tremendous blessings from the people of Sirsa.

Selja said the decision about her candidacy in the Lok Sabha elections would be made by the Congress party high command. She added that besides Sirsa, Ambala had been her workplace. She had been an MP twice from the Ambala constituency. She further stated that the party would announce candidates for all Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the first week of April.

While criticising the BJP government, Kumari Selja stated that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana had deceived the public for the past 10 years. The youth of the country and the state were demanding employment, but the government failed to provide jobs to them. Moreover, inflation had broken the back of the common man and housewives were struggling to cope with rising prices.

She remarked that changing the Chief Minister in Haryana was just a drama. The face of the CM had changed, but the system remained the same. The former CM still held the reins of Haryana. She asserted that the strength of the Congress party lay in its workers. The leaders and workers would contest the elections together and the Congress would emerge victorious on all 10 seats in Haryana.

Selja was previously elected as MP from Sirsa twice, in 1991 and 1996. However, this time, there were several contenders within the Congress vying for the ticket from Sirsa. Among them were Kumari Selja herself, former MP Charanjeet Singh Rori, Congress sitting MLA from Kalanwali Shish Pal Keharwala, and others.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Sirsa