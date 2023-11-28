Sextortion racket busted, three held

Gurugram, November 27
The Nuh police on Sunday busted a sextortion racket, being operated by three brothers, for duping people by posing as fake ‘YouTube officers’ and threatening them to circulate their obscene videos online.
The police have recovered six mobile phones and 11 SIM cards from their possession. The suspects, identified as Vaseem, Saddik and Hanif of Akabarpur village in Nuh, were produced in a city court, which sent them to judicial custody.
Inspector Sandeep Mor, Punhana Crime Unit in-charge, said IDs with fake profile names were found in their mobile phones. Some obscene videos and chats, and screenshots of transactions were found in their mobile phones.
“An FIR was registered against the suspects at the Nuh cybercrime police station,” Inspector Mor added.
