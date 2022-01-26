Singapore institute, Haryana sign pact

Chandigarh, January 25
The Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department (FCD) and Nanyang Polytechnic International (NYPI), Republic of Singapore, signed a Framework for Collaboration (FFC) here today.
The FFC is aimed at capacity building and development projects on technical and vocational education in Haryana. It will also enhance cooperation between regions.
The FFC was signed in the presence of the High Commissioner to the Republic of India, HC Simon Wong, and Yogender Choudhry, principal secretary, FCD.
The FFC covers broad areas of work that will help build collaboration between NYPI and Haryana through collaborative efforts in the field of skill and capabilities development with universities based in the state and Singapore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar