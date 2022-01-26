Singapore institute, Haryana sign pact

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

The Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department (FCD) and Nanyang Polytechnic International (NYPI), Republic of Singapore, signed a Framework for Collaboration (FFC) here today.

The FFC is aimed at capacity building and development projects on technical and vocational education in Haryana. It will also enhance cooperation between regions.

The FFC was signed in the presence of the High Commissioner to the Republic of India, HC Simon Wong, and Yogender Choudhry, principal secretary, FCD.

The FFC covers broad areas of work that will help build collaboration between NYPI and Haryana through collaborative efforts in the field of skill and capabilities development with universities based in the state and Singapore.