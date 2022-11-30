Six challans issued against sale of single-use plastic items

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 29

A team of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), issued challans to six shopkeepers for using banned polythene bags.

After shops were raided on Monday, the team seized 21.5 kg of polythene bags and imposed a fine of Rs 58,500 on the shopkeepers.

According to information, a team headed by sanitary inspector Govind Sharma raided shops located on Workshop Road near Maharana Pratap Chowk in Gandhi Nagar Colony and Chandpur Colony.

“We raided several shops in different areas of Yamunanagar. Six shopkeepers were found using banned polythene bags, and 21.5 kg of polythene bags were seized form them. Besides, a fine of Rs 58,500 was imposed on the shopkeepers,” said Sharma.

He added that the use, storage and sale of single-use plastic items had been completely banned by the government on July, but it is still in use. The MCYJ teams are regularly carrying out raids to restrict the use and sale of single-use plastic items in the twin cities, said the sanitary inspector. “On the direction of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, the drive was initiated and would continue in the future,” added

Sharma.