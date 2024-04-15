Thief held with 4 two-wheelers

Kurukshetra, April 14
The anti-vehicle theft cell of the district police has arrested a two-wheeler thief and recovered four two-wheelers from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Pappu, a resident of Pehowa. Kurukshetra police spokesman said on April 2, a complaint was received regarding a two-wheeler theft at the Pehowa city police station.
During the investigation, the accused was arrested and produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody.
