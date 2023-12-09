Thieves cut open ATM, flee with Rs 20.45 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 8

Two thieves cut open an ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway with a gas cutter and fled away with Rs 20.45 lakh on Friday morning.

To destroy the evidence, the thieves poured an inflammable substance on the ATM kiosk and set it on fire before fleeing the spot. A fire engine was pressed into the service to douse the flames.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed near the ATM. An FIR has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

According to the police, the incident took place at the ATM booth in Kherki Daula on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway around 5:40 am today.

An FIR under Sections 380, 435, 427 and 457 of the IPC has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station following the complaint of Shiv Shankar, the manager of ATM maintenance firm, AGS.

A senior police official said as per the preliminary investigation, the guard on duty at the ATM on Friday night left before the other guard arrived. The thieves took the advantage of this and committed the crime.

“We are trying to identify the suspects with the help of the CCTV footage. They will be arrested soon,” SHO Inspector Ajay Malik said.

