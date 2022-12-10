Three arrested for gangster's murder

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, December 9

With the arrest of three “gangsters”, the Kaithal police claimed to have solved the murder case of 22-year-old Ashish, a resident of Garhi Sisana village in Sonepat district, who was killed at Faral village in Kaithal on December 5.

Ashish was also allegedly a member of the gang being operated by Sonu of Bali Brahmin in Gohana, Sonepat. Sonu, who is wanted in multiple cases, is linked with various gangs.

Those arrested have been identified as Lovedeep (alias Deep) of Kot village in Moga district, Gurpreet (alias Gopi) of Faral village in Kaithal, Shahnawaz of West Bengal who now resides in Kurukshetra.

They were produced in a court that remanded them in three-day police custody, said Maqsood Ahmed, Superintendent of Police (SP). The trio and Ashish were members of the Sonu’s gang. They had to kill a businessman of Patiala for which they had already done recce, the SP said.

On December 5 evening, Ashish and the three accused were drinking liquor, when Ashish had an altercation with Lovedeep over money. He took out his illegal pistol. Gurpreet and Shahnawaz asked Lovedeep to kill Ashish before he killed them, the SP said. Lovedeep shot Ashish six times, leading to his death.