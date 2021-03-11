Three arrested for Rajasthan scrap dealer's murder

Tribune News Service

Rewari, August 16

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the killing of a metal scrap trader of Rajasthan, Mangat Arora (55), and for burying his body in a scrap godown here with the intention of destroying the evidence.

The accused have been identified as Ankit Bhalia of Mohalla Sanghi ka Bass, Manoj and Deepak alias Deepu Pandit of Mohalla Meharwada here.

“The crime was perpetrated by Manoj and Deepak on behest of Ankit who used to buy metal scrap from Arora and was to pay him Rs 14 lakh. Ankit called Arora to Rewari from Alwar (Rajasthan) on August 10 to pay him the money. However, when Arora did not return home, his family members lodged a missing complaint with the police on August 12,” said spokesman of the district police.

He added that the police investigated the case and rounded up Manoj, who later confessed to his crime stating that he had strangled Arora to death using an iron wire with Deepu’s help. Later, the body was buried in a scrap godown. Deepu was also arrested by the police and the body was exhumed based on their demarcation on August 15 while Ankit was thereafter nabbed from Punjab.

