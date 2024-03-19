Two Mewat ‘fraudsters’ duped 4K of Rs 15 crore

Gurugram, March 18
It has come to light that the two persons, who were arrested by the Gurugram cyber police earlier this month, had allegedly cheated 4,459 persons of Rs 15 crore across India.
A total of 4,459 complaints were received against these accused and on this basis, 215 cases were registered in various states. Of these, 13 were registered in Haryana, including two at the cyber police station in Manesar.
DCP cyber Siddhant Jain said the Manesar cyber police station team had arrested these two accused on March 5. They were identified as Mohammad Amir and Akram Khan.
“After reviewing the data of the mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, it was found that 4,459 complaints had been registered against the above accused in connection with frauds of
Rs 15.83 crore. They were found to be involved in sextortion and online frauds,” said the DCP.
