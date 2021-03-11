Karnal: Well-coordinated effort of police foiled terror plan

Karnal: Well-coordinated effort of police foiled terror plan

member of the bomb disposal squad defuses an explosive in Karnal on Thursday. Tribune photo: Sayeed Ahmed

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 5

The well-coordinated effort of the Karnal and Punjab Police foiled the alleged terror plan, with the arrest of four suspects from the Bastara toll plaza on the National Highway-44 in the wee hours on Thursday.

IED packed in three small iron boxes

  • Sources in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) division said the recovered explosive was improvised explosive device (IED), which was packed in three small iron boxes, each weighing 2.5 kg
  • Each box contained a timer, a detonator and explosives. The timer, detonator and explosives were connected with each other, but were not connected with power

Top cops and sources said if the consignment of explosives had gone unnoticed and had got delivered, the consequences would have been disastrous.

At 3.45 am on Thursday, the Karnal police got a vital input from the Punjab Police as well as the Central agencies regarding the movement of the men and consignment.

SP Ganga Ram Punia himself coordinated the operation and kept a close watch on the developments. He was the first to sound an alarm bell at the police control room. Subsequently, information was flashed by the control room to all patrolling vehicles. Four teams, comprising three of Dial 112 service and one of the Madhuban police station, were put on alert near the Bastara toll plaza.

“We have taken the suspects on 10-day police remand to determine their role in other terror activities. We will also ascertain the terror group to which these men belong,” said Punia.

In preliminary investigation, it came to fore that they were going to deliver the explosives in Adilabad in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said the accused revealed some more names involved in terror activities, which are being verified.

On being asked whether the vehicle was stolen, he said they were checking it. He also recommended medals for the police personnel involved in busting this terrorist group.

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
