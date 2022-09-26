Will set up authority to conduct gurdwara body poll soon: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the government would form a commission or authority soon to conduct elections of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (HSGPC) in the state.

Now, 52 shrines under HSGPC Earlier, only four-five historical gurdwaras were under the HSGPC but now, all 52 gurdwaras will serve society under the HSGPC. All gurdwaras will have their own committee but they will do social work under the supervision of the HSGPC. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

Khattar on Sunday visited Gurdwara Pehli Patshahi on the NH-44 in the city and a gurdwara at Israna. Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar, MP Sanjay Bhatia and MLA Pramod Vij were also present on the occasion.

The CM congratulated the Sikh community over the Supreme Court’s verdict.

While interacting with mediapersons, Khattar said the matter of a separate gurdwara management committee was pending before the apex court for a long time and now it had given approval to the Haryana’s Act.

Now, the government would form a commission or authority for it and after that, elections for the HSGPC would be conducted as per the Act, the CM said.

Earlier, only four-five historical gurdwaras were under the HSGPC, but now, all 52 gurdwaras will serve society under the HSGPC, he said. All these gurdwaras will have their own committee but they will do social work under the supervision of the HSGPC, the CM said.

