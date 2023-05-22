Yamunanagar: 556 bags of subsidised agri-grade urea seized

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 21

Officials of the Agriculture Department, Yamunanagar, sealed 556 bags of subsidised agriculture-grade urea in Jagadhri. The urea was seized from a godown in Jagadhri during a raid conducted by a team of the CM flying squad on Saturday.

On the complaint of Harish Pandey, Subject Matter Specialist (Agro) of the department, a case was registered against the owner of the godown belonging to Sadhaura town of Yamunangar district under Sections 10, 5 and 7 of the Essential Commodity Act, Sections 25, 28, 35, 5 and 6 of the Fertiliser (Control) Order and Section 420 of the IPC at the City police station, Jagadhri.

The complainant told the police that he got a call from the flying squad at 10.30 pm on May 19 that they found bags of illegal subsidised agriculture grade urea in a godown in Jagadhri during a raid. He said he reached on the spot and found 556 bags of agriculture grade urea in the godown. “I suspect that this urea was to be supplied illegally to the plywood factories of the district. Therefore, we have requested the police to investigate this case thoroughly,” said Pandey in his police complaint.

He said that the urea bags had been sealed and the possession of the said bags was handed over to the police.