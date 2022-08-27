Youth shoots self in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, August 26
A 21-year-old youth form Uttarakhand, who had reached Kurukshetra to meet a girl, shot himself dead using a country-made pistol at Bohli village on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Chakrapani, a resident of Uttarakhand. A case under Arms Act has been registered against Chakrapani and the body was handed over the family after postmortem.
