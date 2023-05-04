12 houses in Kullu face landslide threat

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 3

As many as 12 houses in Inner Akhara Bazaar and Math areas of Kullu town have become vulnerable to landslides triggered because of seepage from leaking sewerage chambers and water supply pipes. Rocks are falling from hills and it has become risky for pedestrians to walk on the footpath from Inner Akhara Bazaar to Math. The students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sultanpur, also use the footpath.

In 2015, flash floods had damaged property in the area. Local residents say that the problem arose after the sewerage line was laid in Math area and there was a humongous growth in the number of buildings and habitations. They add that many sewerage chambers in Math area have been damaged due to water seepage and land subsidence and are leaking.

The residents say that they have raised the issue several times but no concrete steps have been taken so far. They add that further constructions should not be allowed in Math area and proper retaining walls should be constructed to stop landslides.

Naresh Kumar, a local resident, alleges that there are no proper arrangements for drainage of sewage in the area, due to which even hills have become hollow. He says that landslides are triggered even during light rainfall.

He says that the security wall of the Municipal Council building has been damaged due to landslides. He adds that if the number of landslides increases, 12 houses in Inner Akhara Bazaar and Math areas will be damaged.

The residents of Inner Akhara Bazaar fear that improper drainage arrangements in Math area may trigger massive landslides. Ajay, a resident, says that during rain, slush enters his house as sewerage chambers overflow in Math area. He adds that they spend sleepless nights during rain while draining out slush from their house.

Bal Dass Thakur, Tara Chand and Rajeev, all residents of Math area, say that the Kullu Jal Shakti Department authorities had said two years ago that an estimate was being prepared for the repair of leaking sewerage chambers and the construction of new RCC chambers in Math area. They allege that nothing was done on the ground despite many follow-ups. They have urged the government to take adequate steps to protect their lives and properties.

