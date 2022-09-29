Rs 14 cr approved for landslide protection in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 28

The government has approved Rs 14.22 crore under the 15th Finance Commission for landslide protection works in various disaster-affected areas of Chamba district under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said the amount had been sanctioned for the first time for carrying out landslide protection works in six different disaster affected areas of the district.

Around Rs 1.36 crore, from this amount, was earmarked for the conservation of landslide works in upper and lower parts of Bairagarh roadway drain and around Rs 1.82 crore for conservation of landslide works at Jukyani Ghar on the Tissa-Sai-Jhajjakothi road, the DC said.

He said protection works were being carried out to reinforce the Pucca Tala Ghaar with about Rs 3.23 crore. He added that work on the Pucca Tala road was being done on a war footing so that pedestrians could walk through the road safely.

The DC said Rs 4.58 crore had been earmarked for carrying out flood control works along the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway and the Durgathi nullah restoration works, including 15 houses and 10 shops.

Besides this, Rs 1.88 crore had been allocated for carrying out flood control works at Kamotha village in Kalhel area under the ‘Jal Shakti Vibhag’. Restoration works would also be carried out in 120 houses, 25 shops and 70 hectares of cultivable land, which was affected by the floods at Kamotha village.