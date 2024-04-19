25 all-woman booths to be set up in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, April 18

For the smooth conduct of the upcoming General Election, the Election Department will set up 516 polling stations in Una district. Of these, 25 booths will have only women staff on polling and security duty. Also, one booth in each of the five Assembly segments will be categorised ‘Young’, with polling staff below 30 years.

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal informed that 302 booths would have live web-casting facility, of which 54 were in the critical booth category. He said 4, 28, 589 voters have been registered in Una district, while registration of new voters would continue till May 4. He said young voters, who were at least 18 on April 1, could register their names in the voter lists of their respective areas.

The DC said 20 ‘model polling stations’ and one ‘green eco-friendly’ polling station would also be set up in the district. He informed that the counting of votes would be held at the Government Post Graduate College, Una, where five counting stations would be set up. Besides, two additional stations would be set up for counting of votes for the two Assembly byelections of Kutlehar and Gagret.

The DC added that officials on polling duty could cast their votes through postal ballots, for which they have to register at the office of their respective Returning Officer by submitting form 12-D. Health officers, paramedical staff, ambulance service staff, drivers and conductors of long-route state roadways buses, officials working with the milk cooperatives, accredited mediapersons and those engaged in essential services could also avail this facility.

The DC said the EVM and VVPAT machines, which would be used during the elections, had been kept in safe custody and a strict security check was being maintained around the strong rooms set up at different locations in the district.

