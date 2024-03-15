Chamba: 27 students selected to ‘INSPIRE’

Chamba, March 14
Twenty-seven school students from Chamba district have been selected for building science models.
These students will work on creating models based on their innovative ideas and will present the models at the upcoming district-level 'Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) Exhibition’ competition. The Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi, has deposited Rs 10,000 each as incentive in the bank accounts of the selected students for model construction.
The purpose of this government initiative is to increase interest in science subjects among school students.
Chamba Deputy Director of Higher Education Piar Singh Charan said around 200 students had nominated themselves online for this initiative and, through these nominations, the students had shared their innovative ideas. Out of the applications, 27 were selected, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them