Chamba: 27 students selected to ‘INSPIRE’

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 14

Twenty-seven school students from Chamba district have been selected for building science models.

These students will work on creating models based on their innovative ideas and will present the models at the upcoming district-level 'Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) Exhibition’ competition. The Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi, has deposited Rs 10,000 each as incentive in the bank accounts of the selected students for model construction.

The purpose of this government initiative is to increase interest in science subjects among school students.

Chamba Deputy Director of Higher Education Piar Singh Charan said around 200 students had nominated themselves online for this initiative and, through these nominations, the students had shared their innovative ideas. Out of the applications, 27 were selected, he added.

