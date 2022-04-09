AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, April 9
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday suffered a major setback in Himachal.
Three big leaders, including state president Anoop Kesari, organization secretary Satish Thakur and Una district president Iqbal Singh have joined theBJP.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur organised a meeting with these AAP leaders at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi, where they were inducted into the party.
श्री @ianuragthakur ने आम आदमी पार्टी के हिमाचल प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री अनूप केसरी जी , संगठन महामंत्री श्री सतीश ठाकुर जी व ऊना के अध्यक्ष श्री इक़बाल सिंह जी को राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री जगत प्रकाश नड्डा जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल कराया। pic.twitter.com/ADI9cZTRp9— Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) April 8, 2022
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Wednesday kickstarted its election campaign in Himachal with a roadshow where its two Chief Ministers, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, sought at least one chance from the people as compared to 30 years of Congress and 17 years of the BJP rule.
