AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 9

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday suffered a major setback in Himachal.

Three big leaders, including state president Anoop Kesari, organization secretary Satish Thakur and Una district president Iqbal Singh have joined theBJP.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur organised a meeting with these AAP leaders at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi, where they were inducted into the party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Wednesday kickstarted its election campaign in Himachal with a roadshow where its two Chief Ministers, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, sought at least one chance from the people as compared to 30 years of Congress and 17 years of the BJP rule.

