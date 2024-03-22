3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

Tribune News Service

Partibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 22

Three Independent MLAs supporting BJP on Friday arrived at the Vidhan Sabha to submit their resignation from the Himachal Assembly.

The three included Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, KL Thakur from Nalagarh and Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur. They later tendered their resignation to the Vidhan Sabha Secretray.

Their resignation would pave the way for three more byelections, besides the already announced six bypolls from the constituencies of the disqualified Congress MLAs.

The three Independent legislators had supported BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls and had been camping in Delhi with the six disqualified Congress MLAs.

"We have taken the decision in the interest of the state and that too without any pressure. The decision is not motivated by any personal considerations," Independent MLA Thakur said.

He said all three MLAs have faith in the BJP and in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, all nine MLAs are learnt to have met the BJP high command, including president JP Nadda. There is speculation that the six disqualified Congress MLAs could join the BJP shortly.

Since the notification for the Lok Sabha and six Assembly bypolls in Himachal is to be issued on May 7 in the last phase, the possibility of the Election Commission of India notifying elections for these three vacant seats is very probable.

