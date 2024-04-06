Shimla: 3-year-old child crushed under car

Shimla, APRIL 5
In an unfortunate incident, a three-year-old girl was run over by a car near the Chief Minister’s residence here today afternoon. The girl later succumbed to her injuries at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. She was the daughter of migrant labourers.
According to information, the parents of the victim had put her to sleep on the roadside when the vehicle crushed her. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. A case has been registered at the Chotta Shimla police station against the driver of the vehicle.Further investigation is on.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...