Shimla: 3-year-old child crushed under car

Tribune News Service

Shimla, APRIL 5

In an unfortunate incident, a three-year-old girl was run over by a car near the Chief Minister’s residence here today afternoon. The girl later succumbed to her injuries at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. She was the daughter of migrant labourers.

According to information, the parents of the victim had put her to sleep on the roadside when the vehicle crushed her. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. A case has been registered at the Chotta Shimla police station against the driver of the vehicle.Further investigation is on.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indira Gandhi #Shimla