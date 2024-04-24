612 complete SSB training in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 23

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mukesh Kumar from the Centralised Training Centre at Sapri took the salute during the passing-out parade and oath-taking ceremony at the Advanced Training Centre, Shamshi, 8km from here, yesterday. A total of 612 recruit trainees — including 95 women — participated in the ceremony of the first batch of the Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC).

As the chief guest at the event, the DIG congratulated the trainees for the successful completion of their training and becoming a part of the SSB to serve the nation.

Outstanding trainees were felicitated by him at the event.

ATC Training Officer Deputy Commandant SP Tondup said, “These trainees represent 13 states — Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of the 612 recruit trainees, 34 are postgraduates, 375 graduates, 183 12th pass and 20 10th pass.”

“During the 11 weeks of training, trainees received physical training and were trained in drills and weapon handling. They were taught subjects like border management, provisions of law, etc. We provided information about gender sensitisation and personality development to the trainees. Our effort has been to ensure that the trainees get full opportunity to handle and fire various types of weapons during training. Training in modern weapons like 5.56mm INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, 9mm carbine, hand grenade, etc had been imparted to the trainees,” the Deputy Commandant added.

He said, “The trainees were also given the opportunity to participate in sports, quizzes, club activities and various types of competitions and cultural activities for their overall development. Trainees who performed the best were rewarded. Mid-term and final tests were also conducted for their evaluation during the training.”

He said the instructors at ATC Shamshi were the best instructors in the force and they had left no stone unturned in improving the skills of the trainees.

“I hope that you will always dedicate yourself to the service of the country by discharging your duties in a just manner, keeping in mind the dignity, history, pride and ideals of the force and the motto of SSB – Service, Security and Brotherhood,” he said while addressing the trainees.

