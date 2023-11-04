Advisory against dengue spread

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 3

The Una Health Department today issued an advisory regarding prevention of dengue. Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Verma said the disease was caused by a virus that spreads from one person to another by the bite of an infected mosquito species.

He said people should ensure that there was no stagnant fresh water around their homes and they should keep their body parts covered at all times. During night, they should use mosquito repellents or nets. Medicines for dengue treatment were provided free of cost in government health institutions.

