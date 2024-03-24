Amritsar youth held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Una, March 23

The Una police arrested a youth from Punjab and recovered heroin and currency notes in Amb subdivision on Thursday night. According to a press note issued by SP Rakesh Singh, the accused, Angrez Singh, was carrying 8.5 gm of heroin. Besides, Rs 19,050 currency notes were also recovered from his possession.

This is the third such recovery of contraband from a youth belonging to Amritsar in the last two days. The youth have been arrested during the annual Hola Mohalla underway at the Dera Baba Badbhag Singh shrine in Mairi village of Una district. Lakhs of devotees from Punjab attend the fair, which is a haven for drug peddlers.

The SP said a case had been registered under Section 21,61,85 of the NDPS Act at Amb police station.

