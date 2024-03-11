Mandi: Ladakh Scouts of Indian Army runners dominate Snow Marathon

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 10

The Ladakh Scouts of Indian Army dominated the third edition of Snow Marathon as Shabir Hussain won the full marathon (42 km) title by clocking 03:58:21 at the picturesque snow-clad mountains of Jana Falls near Manali. Reigning champion Tenzin Dolma from Manali clinched the title in the women’s category by registering her best timing of 04:35:13.

Winners with trophies.

Due to the recent avalanches in Lahaul, the annual event of Snow Marathon could not be held at Sissu (Lahaul & Spiti) as blocked roads enroute the venue posed challenges to organisers. Hence this edition was shifted to the snowy hills of Jana Falls in Manali of Kullu district.

The Snow Marathon was organised by Reach India and the Himachal Tourism Department in collaboration with the Kullu district administration wherein more than 200 runners from India and abroad exhibited their dominance in four categories. Runners from Russia, the US, the UK and Sri Lanka also marked their presence in the event.

Indian Army’s Tsewang Nangdan won the half marathon (21 km) with the timing of 01:29:14 while Hemlata recorded 02:45:58 to be the champion in women’s category. Jigmet Stubden, again from the Indian Army, won the 10 km category as he clocked 00:48:47. Sakshi stood first in the women’s category wherein she maintained the timing of 01:12:34. Armaan Thakur won in the 5 km race.

According to organisers, Rajiv Kumar and Gaurav Schimer, Snow Marathon has truly made a mark in the Indian adventure sports calendar in a very short span of time. More than 200 marathoners from across the country and abroad are an indicator of the fact that every runner wants to experience the marathon in the snow-clad trails of Lahaul.

“In this edition, as many as 25 sailors of the Indian Navy and a few jawans of the Indian Army marked their participation. Apart from that, participants from as far as Goa, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata and other corners of the country made this event a success,” they said.

Event execution head Rajesh Chand said the organisers made all possible arrangements for the Snow Marathon at Ground Zero in Sissu but were forced to face continuous snowfall and avalanches resulting in shifting the venue.

“The Himachal Tourism is also aiming to place Lahaul and Spiti in the world map of tourism and adventure sports by strengthening such adventurous sports activities in the district,” he added.

