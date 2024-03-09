At Rs 143 cr, Baddi liquor auction fetches 13.43% more revenue than last year

Ambika Sharma
Solan, March 8
The State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) registered an increase of 13.43 per cent by auctioning 125 liquor shops of Baddi revenue district for Rs 143.37 crore last evening at Jharmajri. This was done under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Solan Manmohan Sharma.
Last year, the vends had earned a revenue of Rs 126.53 crore, while this year, an increase of 13.43 per cent, amounting to Rs 16.84 crore was earned as excise revenue.
First, bids and tenders were invited for 53 shops of the Nalagarh unit at the reserve price of Rs 37.47 crore. Khemchand won the highest tender for Nalagarh unit at Rs 43.75 crore. An increase of 16.75 per cent was earned in the auction.
The reserve price of 14 liquor shops in Barotiwala unit was pegged at Rs 15.43 crore. Lekhram secured this unit by giving the highest tender of Rs 18.15 crore. From this unit, the government got Rs 2.71 crore more revenue, registering an increase of 17.56 per cent.
Twenty liquor shops were earmarked for Sai Road unit. The unit was won by Bhupinder Kaur by giving the highest tender of Rs 30.31 crore. From this unit, the government got Rs. 3.93 crore more revenue at the rate of 15 per cent. As many as 16 liquor shops were clubbed in Swaraj Majra unit. The unit was won by Hansraj Mehta by giving the highest tender of Rs 23.16 crore. Twenty-two liquor shops of Kishanpura unit had a reserve price of Rs 27.13 crore. This unit was won by Gurmel Singh by giving the highest bid of Rs 28 crore.
Deputy Commissioner State Tax and Excise Department District BBN SD Sharma informed that all vends were successfully sold for higher rate due to competition among the stakeholders.
