BBMB to release water from Pong Dam today

NURPUR, AUGUST 13

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) will release 1,15,000 cusecs of water from Pong Dam in Kangra district on Monday in three phases. As per official information released by senior design engineer, water regulation cell, BBMB through local administration the maximum possible release would be made through turbines and spillway from Pong Dam in a controlled manner thrice tomorrow before noon.

As per information, due to the widespread rainfall in the Beas catchment area, water level of the Pong Dam reservoir reached 1,381.58 feet this morning at 6 am against its storage capacity of 1,410 feet. Considering the present situation of Pong Dam Reservoir and forecast of heavy rainfall by the Indian Meteorological Department, the BBMB has announced to release 25,000 cusecs water at 8 am, 40,000 cusecs at 10 am and 50,000 cusecs at 12 pm from the reservoir on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, sub divisional officers (civil) Nurpur and Indora, and executive engineer, Shah Nehar division, Sansarpur Terrace (Kangra) have been informed by the BBM authorities and asked to take necessary precautions in time.

The district and sub divisional authorities have advised the people living along the banks of the Beas River to remain alert and not to go near the river.

