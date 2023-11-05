Bindal: Govt has raised Rs 10,300 cr loans but not fulfilled poll promises

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 4

BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said that the state government had failed to fulfil the 10 guarantees that the Congress had given to people before the Assembly elections though it had raised Rs 10,300 crore loans during its eight-month rule.

Bindal, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the Congress had been in power in the state for 10 months but its government had not honoured the guarantees given to people. “As per information received under the RTI Act, the state government has raised Rs 10,300 crore loans. We think the government has taken around Rs 1,000 crore from other sources as well, taking the total loan figure to Rs 11,300 crore,” he added.

The BJP president said that development in the state had come to a standstill. “Works are being undertaken only under the centrally-funded schemes whether the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Central Road Fund or by the Border Roads Organistaion,” he added.

Bindal said at this pace, the Congress government would raise around Rs 60,000 crore loans in its entire five-year rule. “While no development has taken place, the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated with crime against women rising,” he alleged.

#BJP #Congress #Rajeev Bindal #Shimla