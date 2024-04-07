BJP destabilising our govt, says Harshwardhan

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 6

In a fiery address after a meeting in Sirmaur district headquarters here, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of making relentless attempts to destabilise the state government and execute “Mission Lotus”.

After the meeting to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was convened, Chauhan asserted that the BJP-led Central Government had been persistently working to undermine the stability of the state’s Congress government. He pointed to the recent events in the Rajya Sabha election, in which Congress MLAs were allegedly enticed and absorbed into the BJP, only to be fielded once more in the upcoming byelections.

“The people of the state will undoubtedly deliver justice, and the Congress party will secure victory on the six Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats,” claimed Chauhan, exuding confidence in the electorate’s response to what he termed as the BJP’s machinations.

Highlighting the recent challenges, Chauhan lamented a significant loss exceeding Rs 10,000 crore incurred due to a calamitous event last year during the beginning of the state government’s tenure. Nevertheless, he commended the Sukhu-led government for steering the state towards development amidst political turbulence, asserting that most promises made to the populace had been fulfilled.

Chauhan reiterated a key electoral promise, announcing that eligible women in the state would receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500, slated to be disbursed once the electoral code of conduct lifted. He underscored the dissemination of information regarding government achievements and welfare schemes to party workers, emphasising the role they play in communicating these accomplishments to the masses.

The meeting, attended by officials from the District Congress Committee and members of various frontal organisations, served as a platform for strategising ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Workers were briefed comprehensively on the achievements of the state government’s tenure, with an emphasis on their role in disseminating this information.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar and Nahan MLA Ajay Solanki were also present at the meeting, underscoring the significance of the meeting in galvanising party members for the electoral battle ahead.

As the political landscape heats up in anticipation of the elections, the party’s strategic manoeuvres signal an intensification of the political rivalry between the Congress and the BJP in Himachal Pradesh.

