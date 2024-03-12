BJP, rebel MLAs hit out at Himachal Govt over FIR

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

A day after Congress legislators got an FIR registered against Independent MLA Ashish Sharma, the father of disqualified Congress MLA Chaitanya Sharma and others, the BJP and the rebel MLAs have hit back at the government. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur warned that the consequences of such action would be grave and asked the government to withdraw the case.

Can’t save chair by coercion Battles are not won by attacking from behind like cowards. Real warriors fight from front... No ‘shahenshah’ can save his chair through intimidation and registration of false cases. Rajinder Rana in a Facebook post

“A case has been filed against the MLAs who supported the BJP candidate in the election for the Rajya Sabha seat. It is being done to harass them and their families. If such actions are taken, it will not be good for the state government,” said Thakur.

Thakur further alleged that the government had lost the majority in the House and it wasn’t behaving as per the democratic norms. “The government has become desperate and we condemn the action it is taking,” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, Rajinder Rana, one of the six disqualified Congress MLAs, also attacked the government through his Facebook post. “No king can keep his throne secure through intimidation and false cases. Those who are getting the cases registered and who are registering the cases will also be held accountable,” Rana wrote on his Facebook page.

In Shimla, BJP spokesperson Balbir Verma and former minister Sukh Ram alleged that the Chief Minister was indulging in vendetta politics. “Several top Congress leaders have joined the BJP in the past but no one ever made derogatory comments about them as the Chief Minister is making against the MLAs who voted for the BJP candidate,” they said.

Meanwhile, Naresh Chauhan, media adviser to the CM, asked the BJP why was it transporting these MLAs from one place to another and from one hotel to another. “It was the Congress matter, why is the BJP taking so much interest in it. It’s clear that the BJP is behind the conspiracy that had been hatched to topple the democratically-elected government,” said Chauhan.

