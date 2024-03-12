Rebel MLAs played with voter sentiment: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chided the rebel MLAs for playing with the sentiments of the people and trying to subvert the mandate of the people of their Assembly constituencies. The CM said that they had committed a blunder and people would not support them.

The CM was addressing a public meeting at Indora in Kangra district on Monday after laying the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 133.70 crore and inaugurated Rs 8.61 crore PWD projects. He said that some people seeking power had made an unsuccessful attempt to topple the state government. Some forces wanted to destroy democracy with money power, which the people of the state would never forgive.

Sukhu inaugurated an ITI building at Gangath and the newly built bridge over Tara Khud at Dhantol village. He laid the foundation stone for the upgrade of Gangath to Gheta, Indora to Kathgarh and Baleer to Dainkwan link roads, remodelling of Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) at Gangath, Luther Beri and Baukdhar and remodelling of old tubewells in Indora Assembly constituency. Apart from this, he also laid the foundation stone of the protection work in Surajpur Khud near Indora.

The Chief Minister said he had struggled ever since he had joined politics and become an MLA 22 years back without any power hunger or life’s luxuries but worked with a mission to serve the people. “Even after becoming Chief Minister, I struggled and successfully faced the challenges of debt, poor resource generation and rain disaster. I am working for the change in the system and a number of steps have been taken during the past over one year,” he said.

Sukhu said that he had plugged corruption routes in the system. After passing of annual Budget for 2024-25, it was found that the revenue to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore was generated after plugging corruption routes. He said this revenue would be spent on the welfare of the people.

He said that women in the 18 to 80 age group would start getting Rs 1,500 per month as announced by him recently from April month. He said his government would bring the economy of the state back on track in 2027.

On this occasion, local MLA Malinder Rajan presented some public demands before the Chief Minister. He announced the sanction of a new office of the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) and Rajiv Gandhi day boarding school at Indora. He also announced sanction of Rs 10 crore for the construction of indoor stadium, 33 KV power substation, cold storage facility, sub division office of the animal husbandry department and shifting of HRTC’s workshop and regional office from Pathankot to Indora Assembly constituency.

