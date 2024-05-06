‘BJP trying to tarnish Congress manifesto’

Shimla, May 5
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) media coordinators yesterday said the Congress manifesto had become a headache for the BJP and the latter was fabricating stories to tarnish it.
At a press conference here yesterday, the AICC media coordinators — Amrit Kaur, Amit Baba and Vikram Lohia — said the guarantees given in the manifesto would strengthen and empower every section of the country. Attacking the BJP, they said the six points of BJP’s politics were “Hindu-Muslim, India-Pakistan and temple and mosque.”
They added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not talk about the promises he made in 2014, including bringing back black money from abroad and giving 2 crore jobs to the youth every year.
They said the Congress was working to provide justice to the farmers and its manifesto promised to give legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP).
