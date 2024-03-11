 BJP Candidates for Lok Sabha elections to be declared soon: Anurag Thakur : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • BJP Candidates for Lok Sabha elections to be declared soon: Anurag Thakur

BJP Candidates for Lok Sabha elections to be declared soon: Anurag Thakur

BJP Candidates for Lok Sabha elections to be declared soon: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur rides a motorcycle during a bike rally at Bhoranj in Hamirpur.



Tribune News Service

Hamirpur/Dharamsala, March 10

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said in Hamirpur today that it was a common practice with the Opposition to criticise EVM and the Election Commission of India when elections were nearing. He inaugurated a branch of Punjab National Bank at Jol Sappar in at Nadaun near here. He added that the bank branch would facilitate people visiting the area for healthcare services.

He said that the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh would be decided soon. He claimed that the BJP would win all four seats in the state and form government with a thumping majority at the Centre.

Anurag said that the country had experienced multidimensional growth under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that opening 48 crore bank accounts was a big achievement of the Central Government, a feat that was being appreciated world around. “Giving Mudra loans of over Rs 43 crore encouraged entrepreneurship among the youth in the country,” he claimed.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modit had catered to every sector with priority, especially education, health, industry and infrastructure. He added that a government medical college was being constructed at Jol Sappar at a cost of over Rs 400 crore.

Later, Anurag flagged off a bike rally from Bharari in the Bhoranj constituency and also drove a motorcycle for a few kilometres. He said that the rally would educate the youth about safe driving and drug abuse. All bikers participating in the rally were gifted helmets, he added.

He organised a medical camp in the Dehra Assembly constituency of Kangra district to mark the count of 10 lakh beneficiaries of the Sansad Mobile Health Service that he had launched in the state. As many as 5,312 people availed of free health services at the camp.

More than 50 specialist doctors from across the country attended the camp.

Artificial limbs were provided free of cost to 20 disabled persons of Dehra. These limbs are based on pneumatic sockets made from carbon fibre, which are lighter and more comfortable to wear.

Anurag said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is going to become a medical hub for the world. People from many countries come to India for medical treatment. The number of medical colleges in our country has increased from 384 to 700. I had started the Sansad Mobile Health Service six years ago with a motive to provide good health services to the people of my Hamirpur parliamentary constituency free of cost on their doorsteps. I feel happy and proud to say that 10 lakh people have benefited from free health services.”

Anurag said, “A campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh is being constructed in Dehra at a cost of Rs 500 crore. It will boost the economy of the area. In future, a medical college will also be built in the university while a zoo is being built at Bankhandi with 90 per cent funding from the Centre. The Dehra-Haripur road is ready.”

He also inaugurated a post office building in the Haripur area of Dehra.

